Altars Premiere New Song "Perverse Entity" From Upcoming New Album "Ascetic Reflection"
Australian death metal trio Altars premiere a new song entitled “Perverse Entity”, taken from their upcoming new album "Ascetic Reflection", which will be out in stores July 8th via Everlasting Spew Records.
Check out now "Perverse Entity" streaming via YouTube for you below.
Altars are:
Brendan Sloan - Vocals, Bass
Lewis Fisher - Guitar
Alan Cadman - Drums, Percussion
