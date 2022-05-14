Soilwork To Release New Album "Övergivenheten" In August; Shares Music Video For Title Track

Band Photo: Soilwork (?)

Sweden's melodic death metal veterans Soilwork are back with big news! After their EP release back in December of 2021, it is time for the first studio album in three years. Proudly Soilwork announce their twelfth and latest masterpiece "Övergivenheten" which will be released on August 19th via Nuclear Blast Records.

Musically and lyrically evolved, Soilwork release their most complex and elaborate album to date which marks a new phase of their career. Not only due to the tremendous effort and time they put in but also the results on the album reflect years of development and experience as a band, which is ultimately provided on "Övergivenheten" for the fans to enjoy.

Soilwork's Björn Strid comments on their new longplayer:

"The title track of this album just might be the pinnacle of this band’s musical journey - it sums up everything that we’ve ever been about and the sometimes risky musical venture that this band embarked on some 20 years ago. To me this song is as close to the heart as it gets."

The announcement of "Övergivenheten" comes with the band's first single, which is the title track "Övergivenheten" and delivers a great introduction to Soilwork's first studio album in three years!

"Övergivenheten" will be released in the following formats:

CD Jewelcase

CD Digipack + 24 Page Booklet

2LP Vinyl Gatefold + 20 Page Booklet CLEAR (Retail)

2LP Vinyl Gatefold + 20 Page Booklet SPLIT SILVER/BLUE (Mailorder + Wholesale)

2LP Vinyl Gatefold + 20 Page Booklet SPLATTER CURAÇAO w/ WHITE & BLUE & SPLATTER CURAÇAO w/ BLACK & YELLOW (Mailorder)

2LP Vinyl Gatefold + 20 Page Booklet INK SPOT YELLOW/BLUE (Band)