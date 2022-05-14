"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Dawn Of Ashes Releases New NSFW Music Video "EMDR"

posted May 14, 2022 at 8:33 AM by Diamond Oz.  (0 Comments)

Los Angeles based Industrial Metal band Dawn Of Ashes has revealed the hotly anticipated, intensely graphic official music video for their single, "EMDR." Fully NSFW, featuring unsettling imagery as analogies for the wholly encompassing and often contradictory experiences of severe trauma sufferers, "EMDR" is not for the feint of heart, but serves as a uniquely explicit insight into a mind struggling to achieve balance and recognition beyond suffering. Originally premiered with Metalsucks, "EMDR" is the first single off of the band's recently released and heavily praised new LP, "Scars Of The Broken," which is available to purchase (physical and digital) and stream online via Artofact Records.

"The story behind the music video 'EMDR' is about a trauma victim who experiences EMDR therapy. She slips into a nightmare and is being tormented in sexual and disturbing ways by a trauma spirit. In the end she becomes possessed by the spirit and ends up becoming what she fears the most." - Kristof Bathory

