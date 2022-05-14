Left To Suffer Premiere New Track “Fatal Attraction” From Upcoming EP “And Dying Forever”
Deathcore outfit Left to Suffer will release their new EP “And Dying Forever“ on July 08th, 2022. A new advance track from it named “Fatal Attraction” has premiered streaming via YouTube/Spotify for you below.
Tells frontman Taylor Barber:
“A series of grieving leads to inevitable enlightenment no matter how hard it may become. Welcome to your forever, ‘And Dying Forever‘, our upcoming EP is coming July 8th. To celebrate the release of our EP we will also be playing a series of shows on the West Coast with I Declare War, TBA , and Mouth For War. We are excited to start this new chapter with you all…”
