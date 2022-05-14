Norma Jean Vocalist Cory Brandan & His Brother Matthew Launch New Band orphantwin
Norma Jean vocalist/guitarist Cory Brandan has started a new project with his brother Matthew Putman called orphantwin. The duo premiere a first single named “Deathsurf” streaming for you below.
Comments Matthew of the project:
“‘Deathsurf‘ was the song that birthed orphantwin. Cory and I started experimenting in the studio, writing shorter, hyper-focused songs based on the music we grew up with, filtered through the lens of our current songwriting and production aesthetic. ‘Deathsurf‘ draws inspiration from bands like Angel Hair, Voivod, Burned Up Bled Dry, and Slayer.”
Adds Cory of “Deathsurf” and the project:
“I had an incredibly vivid dream a few years ago. I saw a giant wave rising up over the tree line. I saw myself trying to get everyone inside before it reached us, I looked over again and I saw a much larger second wave behind the first. It covered the sky, and when it crashed, it consumed everything in its path.
orphantwin is a studio project with my brother, Matthew. We talk about everything, but especially the ways our brains process things and how our lives together are a wealth of inspiration. We wrote some songs about cataclysmic waves, and we wrote some songs about how, in hindsight, I should have surfed that shit.”
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Psycroptic Premiere New Single “Rend Asunder”
- Next Article:
Left To Suffer Premiere New Track
0 Comments on "Orphantwin (Norma Jean) Premiere 'Deathsurf'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.