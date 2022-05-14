Norma Jean Vocalist Cory Brandan & His Brother Matthew Launch New Band orphantwin

Norma Jean vocalist/guitarist Cory Brandan has started a new project with his brother Matthew Putman called orphantwin. The duo premiere a first single named “Deathsurf” streaming for you below.

Comments Matthew of the project:

“‘Deathsurf‘ was the song that birthed orphantwin. Cory and I started experimenting in the studio, writing shorter, hyper-focused songs based on the music we grew up with, filtered through the lens of our current songwriting and production aesthetic. ‘Deathsurf‘ draws inspiration from bands like Angel Hair, Voivod, Burned Up Bled Dry, and Slayer.”

Adds Cory of “Deathsurf” and the project:

“I had an incredibly vivid dream a few years ago. I saw a giant wave rising up over the tree line. I saw myself trying to get everyone inside before it reached us, I looked over again and I saw a much larger second wave behind the first. It covered the sky, and when it crashed, it consumed everything in its path.

orphantwin is a studio project with my brother, Matthew. We talk about everything, but especially the ways our brains process things and how our lives together are a wealth of inspiration. We wrote some songs about cataclysmic waves, and we wrote some songs about how, in hindsight, I should have surfed that shit.”