Psycroptic Premiere New Single “Rend Asunder” From Upcoming New Album “Divine Council”

posted May 14, 2022 at 4:23 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Photo of Psycroptic

Band Photo: Psycroptic

“Divine Council” will be the title to the eighth studio full-length from Australian technical death metal outfit Psycroptic. Prosthetic Records will release it on August 05th 2022. A first advance track from it named “Rend Asunder“ has premiered streaming online now via YouTube and Spotify for you below.


“Divine Council” track list:

01 – “Rend Asunder”
02 – “A Fool’s Errand”
03 – “This Shadowed World”
04 – “Enslavement”
05 – “Ashes Of Our Empire”
06 – “The Prophet’s Council”
07 – “Awakening”
08 – “A Fragile Existence”
09 – “Exitus”

