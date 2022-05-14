Psycroptic Premiere New Single “Rend Asunder” From Upcoming New Album “Divine Council”

Band Photo: Psycroptic (?)

“Divine Council” will be the title to the eighth studio full-length from Australian technical death metal outfit Psycroptic. Prosthetic Records will release it on August 05th 2022. A first advance track from it named “Rend Asunder“ has premiered streaming online now via YouTube and Spotify for you below.



“Divine Council” track list:

01 – “Rend Asunder”

02 – “A Fool’s Errand”

03 – “This Shadowed World”

04 – “Enslavement”

05 – “Ashes Of Our Empire”

06 – “The Prophet’s Council”

07 – “Awakening”

08 – “A Fragile Existence”

09 – “Exitus”