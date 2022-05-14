Ligature Marks Premiere New Single “Life Into Me” - Bassist Mick Whitney (36 Crazyfists) Guests
Ligature Marks (36 Crazyfists) premiere a new single named “Life Into Me“ streaming via YouTube ans Spotify for you now below. While drummer Kyle Baltus from 36 Crazyfists is a permanent member, 36 Crazyfists bassist Mick Whitney only guests on this new track. The song was recorded at Falcon Recording Studios in Portland, OR by Gabe Johnston.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Jungle Rot Premiere New Music Video
- Next Article:
Psycroptic Premiere New Single “Rend Asunder”
0 Comments on "Ligature Marks Premiere New Single “Life Into Me”"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.