Ligature Marks Premiere New Single “Life Into Me” - Bassist Mick Whitney (36 Crazyfists) Guests

Ligature Marks (36 Crazyfists) premiere a new single named “Life Into Me“ streaming via YouTube ans Spotify for you now below. While drummer Kyle Baltus from 36 Crazyfists is a permanent member, 36 Crazyfists bassist Mick Whitney only guests on this new track. The song was recorded at Falcon Recording Studios in Portland, OR by Gabe Johnston.