Jungle Rot Premiere New Music Video For “Genocidal Imperium”

Wisconsin-based death metal band Jungle Rot premiere a new official music video for “Genocidal Imperium“ off their recently released studio full-length “A Call To Arms“.

You can catch the group live on the below tour with Internal Bleeding:

06/02 Minneapolis, MN – The Cabooze

06/03 Lincoln, NE – 1867 Bar

06/04 Colorado Springs, CO – Black Sheep

06/06 Boise, ID – The Shredder

06/07 Seattle, WA – Club Sur

06/08 Portland, OR – Bossanova Ballroom

06/09 San Francisco, CA – DNA Lounge

06/10 Anaheim, CA – Doll Hut

06/11 San Diego, CA – Brick by Brick

06/12 Los Angeles, CA – 1720

06/13 Mesa, AZ – Nile Underground

06/14 El Paso, TX – Rockhouse Bar & Grill

06/15 Albuquerque, NM – Launchpad

06/16 Denver, CO – HQ

06/17 Kansas City, MO – BLVD Nights

06/18 Sturtevant, WI – Route 20