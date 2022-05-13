Jungle Rot Premiere New Music Video For “Genocidal Imperium”
Wisconsin-based death metal band Jungle Rot premiere a new official music video for “Genocidal Imperium“ off their recently released studio full-length “A Call To Arms“.
You can catch the group live on the below tour with Internal Bleeding:
06/02 Minneapolis, MN – The Cabooze
06/03 Lincoln, NE – 1867 Bar
06/04 Colorado Springs, CO – Black Sheep
06/06 Boise, ID – The Shredder
06/07 Seattle, WA – Club Sur
06/08 Portland, OR – Bossanova Ballroom
06/09 San Francisco, CA – DNA Lounge
06/10 Anaheim, CA – Doll Hut
06/11 San Diego, CA – Brick by Brick
06/12 Los Angeles, CA – 1720
06/13 Mesa, AZ – Nile Underground
06/14 El Paso, TX – Rockhouse Bar & Grill
06/15 Albuquerque, NM – Launchpad
06/16 Denver, CO – HQ
06/17 Kansas City, MO – BLVD Nights
06/18 Sturtevant, WI – Route 20
