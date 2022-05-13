Vatican Premiere New Music Video For “[ULTRAGOLD]”
Savannah, GA-based metalcore outfit Vatican premiere a new official music video for their latest track “[ULTRAGOLD]“. That song will be part of the quintet’s new outing “Ultra“, which UNFD will release on June 17th.
Tells guitarist Tom Lovejoy:
“This is the dopest track on the record. Big BREAKDOWNS, ridiculous RIFFS, and heavy HITTERS. ‘[ULTRAGOLD]‘ was written in two hours at 2am while chugging Monster, and never changed from there. Full late night LAN party style. When I hear it, it reminds me of all the reasons I fell in love with hardcore. Everlasting growth, eternal youth, and lyrics that make you grab your friends and throw them into a wall.”
You can catch Vatican live at the below stops with Spite, Boundaries and Bodybox:
05/20 Roseville, CA – Goldfield’s Trading Post (feat. No Zodiac)
05/21 Cupertino, CA – X-Bar (feat. No Zodiac)
05/22 Anaheim, CA – Chain Reaction (feat. No Zodiac)
05/23 Mesa, AZ – Nile Theater (feat. No Zodiac)
05/26 Oklahoma City, OK – 89th Street Collective (feat. No Zodiac)
05/27 San Antonio, TX – Vibes Underground (feat. No Zodiac)
05/28 Arlington, TX – So What?! Music Festival (feat. No Zodiac)
05/29 Houston, TX – The Secret Group (feat. No Zodiac)
06/01 Jacksonville, FL – 1904 Music Hall (feat. No Zodiac)
06/02 Orlando, FL – Henao Contemporary Center (feat. No Zodiac)
06/03 Tampa, FL – Crowbar (feat. No Zodiac)
06/04 Atlanta, GA – Masquerade – Heaven (feat. No Zodiac)
06/05 Greensboro, NC – Blind Tiger (feat. No Zodiac)
06/07 Virginia Beach, VA – Elevation 27
06/08 Baltimore, MD – Soundstage
06/09 Asbury Park, NJ – House Of Independents
06/10 Brooklyn, NY – Knitting Factory
06/11 Amityville, NY – Amityville Music Hall
06/12 Hartford, CT – Webster Underground
06/15 Pittsburgh, PA – Crafthouse
06/16 Columbus, OH – Skully’s
06/18 Cleveland, OH – Beachland Ballroom
06/18 Detroit, MI – Shelter
06/19 Chicago, IL – Bottom Lounge
06/21 Madison, WI – The Annex
06/22 Minneapolis, MN – Cabooze
06/23 Omaha, NE – Reverb Lounge
06/24 Des Moines, IA – xBk Live
06/25 St. Louis, MO – Red Flag
06/26 Kansas City, MO – Recordbar
06/29 Denver, CO – Marquis Theatre
06/30 Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
07/01 Las Vegas, NV – 24 Oxford
07/02 Hollywood, CA – The Whisky
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Demiricous Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream
- Next Article:
Arch Enemy Featured In Iron Maiden’s Video Game
0 Comments on "Vatican Premiere New Music Video “[ULTRAGOLD]”"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.