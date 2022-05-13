Vatican Premiere New Music Video For “[ULTRAGOLD]”

Savannah, GA-based metalcore outfit Vatican premiere a new official music video for their latest track “[ULTRAGOLD]“. That song will be part of the quintet’s new outing “Ultra“, which UNFD will release on June 17th.





Tells guitarist Tom Lovejoy:

“This is the dopest track on the record. Big BREAKDOWNS, ridiculous RIFFS, and heavy HITTERS. ‘[ULTRAGOLD]‘ was written in two hours at 2am while chugging Monster, and never changed from there. Full late night LAN party style. When I hear it, it reminds me of all the reasons I fell in love with hardcore. Everlasting growth, eternal youth, and lyrics that make you grab your friends and throw them into a wall.”

You can catch Vatican live at the below stops with Spite, Boundaries and Bodybox:

05/20 Roseville, CA – Goldfield’s Trading Post (feat. No Zodiac)

05/21 Cupertino, CA – X-Bar (feat. No Zodiac)

05/22 Anaheim, CA – Chain Reaction (feat. No Zodiac)

05/23 Mesa, AZ – Nile Theater (feat. No Zodiac)

05/26 Oklahoma City, OK – 89th Street Collective (feat. No Zodiac)

05/27 San Antonio, TX – Vibes Underground (feat. No Zodiac)

05/28 Arlington, TX – So What?! Music Festival (feat. No Zodiac)

05/29 Houston, TX – The Secret Group (feat. No Zodiac)

06/01 Jacksonville, FL – 1904 Music Hall (feat. No Zodiac)

06/02 Orlando, FL – Henao Contemporary Center (feat. No Zodiac)

06/03 Tampa, FL – Crowbar (feat. No Zodiac)

06/04 Atlanta, GA – Masquerade – Heaven (feat. No Zodiac)

06/05 Greensboro, NC – Blind Tiger (feat. No Zodiac)

06/07 Virginia Beach, VA – Elevation 27

06/08 Baltimore, MD – Soundstage

06/09 Asbury Park, NJ – House Of Independents

06/10 Brooklyn, NY – Knitting Factory

06/11 Amityville, NY – Amityville Music Hall

06/12 Hartford, CT – Webster Underground

06/15 Pittsburgh, PA – Crafthouse

06/16 Columbus, OH – Skully’s

06/18 Cleveland, OH – Beachland Ballroom

06/18 Detroit, MI – Shelter

06/19 Chicago, IL – Bottom Lounge

06/21 Madison, WI – The Annex

06/22 Minneapolis, MN – Cabooze

06/23 Omaha, NE – Reverb Lounge

06/24 Des Moines, IA – xBk Live

06/25 St. Louis, MO – Red Flag

06/26 Kansas City, MO – Recordbar

06/29 Denver, CO – Marquis Theatre

06/30 Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

07/01 Las Vegas, NV – 24 Oxford

07/02 Hollywood, CA – The Whisky