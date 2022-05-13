Demiricous Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream Of Upcoming New Album "III: Chaotic Lethal"

Band Photo: Demiricous (?)

Indiana-based death/thrash outfit Demiricous premiere their comeback album “III: Chaotic Lethal” ahead of its official release later today, May 13th. That album is the group’s first full-length outing to emerge since 2007 and can be streamed in its entirety below.

Tell the band:

“‘Chaotic Lethal‘ is our nail through the heart and brain of the underground. This is us delivering our brand of grime and savagery back into an otherwise over produced and overly polished modern metal scene.

A tale of Greed, self righteousness and the unwillingness to learn…Kicking in every direction with possessed riffs, psychotic reactions, criminal reality, suicidal drumming, and the ever rotting human condition. This is ‘Chaotic Lethal‘.”