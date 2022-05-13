Decapitated Premiere New Single & Music Video “Just A Cigarette”
Tech death/groove metal band Decapitated premiere a third advance track from their impending new full length “Cancer Culture“, which will be out on May 27th via Nuclear Blast. The single is named “Just A Cigarette” and is streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
A brand new music video for it will go live in about an hour from now as well (as of press time):
