Lorna Shore Premiere New Track & Music Video “Sun//Eater”
Deathcore outfit Lorna Shore premiere the studio version of their new track “Sun//Eater“ streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below. The band have been playing that single live on the road this spring, which is expected to be an advance track off their next studio full-length.
The below music video for “Sun//Eater“ will debut as well in about 9 hours from now (as of press time) as the group are out on the road with Suicide Silence, Carnifex, Upon A Burning Body, Signs Of The Swarm, AngelMaker & Distant.
The remaining dates for their tour run as follows:
05/13 Minneapolis, MN – Cabooze
05/14 Chicago, IL – WC Social Club
05/15 Pontiac, MI – Crofoot
05/17 Columbus, OH – King of Clubs
05/18 Pittsburgh, PA – Jergels
05/19 Boston, MA – Big Night Live
05/20 New York, NY – Gramercy Theatre
05/21 Reading, PA – Reverb
05/22 Baltimore, MD – Soundstage
05/24 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade
05/25 Tampa, FL – Orpheum
05/27 Arlington, TX – Choctaw Stadium (‘So What?! Festival‘)
05/28 Houston, TX – Warehouse Live
05/29 San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger
05/31 Albuquerque, NM – El Rey Theatre
06/01 Mesa, AZ – Nile Theatre
06/02 Las Vegas, NV – 24 Oxford
06/03 Anaheim, CA – House of Blues
06/04 Los Angeles, CA – Regent Theater
w/ Distant:
06/06 El Paso, TX – Rockhouse
06/07 Lubbock, TX – Jake’s Backroom
06/08 Oklahoma City, OK – 89th Street
06/10 Birmingham, AL – Zydeco
06/11 Savannah, GA – Aura Fest
