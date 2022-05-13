Lorna Shore Premiere New Track & Music Video “Sun//Eater”

Deathcore outfit Lorna Shore premiere the studio version of their new track “Sun//Eater“ streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below. The band have been playing that single live on the road this spring, which is expected to be an advance track off their next studio full-length.





The below music video for “Sun//Eater“ will debut as well in about 9 hours from now (as of press time) as the group are out on the road with Suicide Silence, Carnifex, Upon A Burning Body, Signs Of The Swarm, AngelMaker & Distant.

The remaining dates for their tour run as follows:

05/13 Minneapolis, MN – Cabooze

05/14 Chicago, IL – WC Social Club

05/15 Pontiac, MI – Crofoot

05/17 Columbus, OH – King of Clubs

05/18 Pittsburgh, PA – Jergels

05/19 Boston, MA – Big Night Live

05/20 New York, NY – Gramercy Theatre

05/21 Reading, PA – Reverb

05/22 Baltimore, MD – Soundstage

05/24 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade

05/25 Tampa, FL – Orpheum

05/27 Arlington, TX – Choctaw Stadium (‘So What?! Festival‘)

05/28 Houston, TX – Warehouse Live

05/29 San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger

05/31 Albuquerque, NM – El Rey Theatre

06/01 Mesa, AZ – Nile Theatre

06/02 Las Vegas, NV – 24 Oxford

06/03 Anaheim, CA – House of Blues

06/04 Los Angeles, CA – Regent Theater

w/ Distant:

06/06 El Paso, TX – Rockhouse

06/07 Lubbock, TX – Jake’s Backroom

06/08 Oklahoma City, OK – 89th Street

06/10 Birmingham, AL – Zydeco

06/11 Savannah, GA – Aura Fest