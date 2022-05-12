Månegarm Shares New Lyric Video "Freyrs Blod"

Band Photo: Manegarm (?)

After releasing their chart topping, critically acclaimed epos "Ynglingaättens Öde," leading Swedish Viking metal wolf pack Månegarm keep the heathen fire burning bright! Today the three-piece has unveiled a visually palpable lyric video for the album opener, "Freyrs blod."

With the uncompromising ten-minute opus "Freyrs blod," Månegarm lure the listener deep into ancient times. The track spans a wide arc between black metal elements that flow into more melodic parts and even acoustic interludes with guitar and violin tunes, just to turn once again into thunderous soundscapes. With this majestic opener, Månegarm showcase why they are regarded as Swedish genre pioneers with good reason, as they inimitably manage to combine vicious black metal foundations with classic folk and Viking elements.

Månegarm on "Freyrs blod":

"Here’s our brand new lyric video for the song 'Freyrs blod,' taken from the new album 'Ynglingaättens Öde.' 'Freyrs blod' is the opener on the album and really shows the diversity of Månegarm. Ingo Spörl of Hard Media has created this beautiful and captivating video, full of epic landscapes and nature, that really intertwines with the music in a stunning way!"