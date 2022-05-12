Fortis Ventus Debuts "Cave Of Glass" Music Video

Rockshots Records will be releasing Fortis Ventus' debut album "Vertalia" on June 3, 2022. Combining symphonic and cinematic elements along with soundtrack influences, today the Greek trio invites fans to enter the "Cave of Glass", their second single is a grim song that simulates the challenges of dark forces a person has to face in their life in order to conquer their past, so they can be truly free.

The band explains further:

"A journey to the dramatic and mysterious. Thriller undertones start us off with violins playing an eerie tune only for the song to break into big, open, distorted chords. It then takes a dark turn, void of distortion with a prominent operatic melody. The chorus follows a straight beat and more melodic vocals to a heavy bridge baptized in a touch of horror. The ending brings forth an air of hope with the orchestration reflecting that."