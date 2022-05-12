Vexes Releases New Single "The Dream Disease"

New Jersey's burgeoning alternative rock/metal band Vexes has revealed their third single, "The Dream Disease," from the band's highly-anticipated double album, "Imagine What We Could Destroy /// If Only Given Time," that's due out June 17th.

"The Asbury Park, NJ-based four piece soar like a motherfucker, lifting their songs up with crashing waves of emotional riffs. Now, with their double album Imagine What We Could Destroy /// If Only Given Time on the way this June, the band are primed for hard rock radio, but could also become a sub-surface-level staple with their flourishes of post-metal and hardcore." - MetalSucks.net

Commenting on the song, guitarist John Klagholz says:

"'The Dream Disease' is about being too afraid to chase a dream or a desire that you’ve had, only to watch the moment or the opportunity pass you by and then feeling the regret and the hollowness about your choice not to pursue it for the rest of time. We all live with the fear of rejection or feeling like we’re insufficient in certain ways, but to a casual observer things are not always as bad as they seem. The song can be interpreted as someone who from the outside looking in is trying to help ease those fears and offer some kind of encouragement or hope. Whether we choose to accept that offering is the crux of the matter."