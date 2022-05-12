"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Axioma Premiere New Song & Music Video "Septic"

posted May 12, 2022

Cleveland, Ohio-based black metal four-piece Axioma premiere a new music video for “Septic”, taken from their upcoming new album of the same name, which will be out in stores June 24 via Translation Loss. The group is eaturing ex-members of Ringworm, Holy Ghost.

Tell the band:

"'Septic' is one of our more pleasing and refined offerings about how humans are our own worst affliction. So draw up a bath, pour a glass of wine, and let the soothing sounds of 'Septic' lull you into oblivion."

