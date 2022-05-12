"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Alvaldur (Mare Cognitum) Premiere New Track "Nightmares Ride Across the Stars" From Upcoming Debut Album "Of Dusk and Crumbling Silence"

posted May 12, 2022 at 3:40 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

West Coast black metal trio Alvaldur (Mare Cognitum) premiere a new song entitled “Nightmares Ride Across the Stars”, taken from their upcoming debut album "Of Dusk and Crumbling Silence", which will be released on May 13 through Labyrinth Tower.

Check out now "Nightmares Ride Across the Stars" streaming via YouTube for you below.

