Alvaldur (Mare Cognitum) Premiere New Track "Nightmares Ride Across the Stars" From Upcoming Debut Album "Of Dusk and Crumbling Silence"
West Coast black metal trio Alvaldur (Mare Cognitum) premiere a new song entitled “Nightmares Ride Across the Stars”, taken from their upcoming debut album "Of Dusk and Crumbling Silence", which will be released on May 13 through Labyrinth Tower.
Check out now "Nightmares Ride Across the Stars" streaming via YouTube for you below.
