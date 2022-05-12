Lux Incerta Premiere New Song & Music Video "Decay & Agony" From New Album "Dark Odyssey"
Parisian progressive metal band Lux Incerta premiere a new song and music video named “Decay & Agony”, taken from their new album "Dark Odyssey".
The outing was produced by Fabien Devaux (Step in Fluid), and is available now via Klonosphere.
Check out now "Decay & Agony" streaming via YouTube for you below.
