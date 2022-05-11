Allegaeon Posts New Music Video "Called Home" Online
Band Photo: Allegaeon (?)
In February of this year, Allegaeon released their latest album, "Damnum." The title means "loss" in Latin and consequently, the lyrical themes mark a deviation from the band's previous sci-fi/science-based output. Track number six from the album, "Called Home," may be the most emotional and powerful example of that theme on the album. That song is now accompanied by a new video, which can be seen below.
Guitarist Greg Burgess comments on the concept of the song and video: "Over the last few years people around the world have experienced immeasurable loss and grief. This song and this video is a representation of a personal experience. By sharing this story we hope that it brings some sense of peace to anyone who has shared in a similar experience, and to possibly throw a lifeline to someone out there who may be suffering. You are not alone."
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Allegaeon Posts New Music Video Online"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.