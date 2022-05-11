Allegaeon Posts New Music Video "Called Home" Online

Band Photo: Allegaeon (?)

In February of this year, Allegaeon released their latest album, "Damnum." The title means "loss" in Latin and consequently, the lyrical themes mark a deviation from the band's previous sci-fi/science-based output. Track number six from the album, "Called Home," may be the most emotional and powerful example of that theme on the album. That song is now accompanied by a new video, which can be seen below.

Guitarist Greg Burgess comments on the concept of the song and video: "Over the last few years people around the world have experienced immeasurable loss and grief. This song and this video is a representation of a personal experience. By sharing this story we hope that it brings some sense of peace to anyone who has shared in a similar experience, and to possibly throw a lifeline to someone out there who may be suffering. You are not alone."