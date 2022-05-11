Headline News

Toxik To Release New Album "Dis Mora" In August; Their First In 32 Years

Peekskill, New York thrash metal veterans Toxik has announced that their new album, "Dis Morta" will be released on August 5, 2022 via Massacre Records. "Dis Morta" marks the thrash metal legends' third full-length album, and picks up where "Think This," the band's second album, leaves off. This will also be the first album recorded with the current lineup, making it the first Toxik album not to feature bassist Brian Bonini or drummer Tad Leger. More details will be revealed as they become available.