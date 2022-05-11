Breaking News

The Black Dahlia Murder Vocalist Trevor Strnad Dies Of Suspected Suicide At 41

Trevor Strnad, the vocalist of The Black Dahlia Murder, one of the most popular death metal bands of the 21st century, has died. More information will be made available in due course. The band has posted the following message:

"It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Trevor Scott Strnad. Beloved son, brother, and Shepard of good times, he was loved by all that met him. A walking encyclopedia of all things music. He was a hugger, a writer, and truly one of the world’s greatest entertainers. His lyrics provided the world with stories and spells and horror and whimsy. It was his life to be your show.

"National Suicide Prevention Lifeline

800-273-8255"