Cobra Spell Parts Company With Guitarist Esmée van Sinderen And Drummer Léonard Cakolli

Dutch heavy metal outfit Cobra Spell has announced that they have decided to part company with guitarist Esmée van Sinderen and drummer Léonard Cakolli. A statement from the group reads as follows:

"We announce that we are parting ways with rhythm guitarist Esmée van Sinderen, and - mutually agreed with him - part ways with drummer Léonard Cakolli.

"This decision was taken due to personal indifferences. Their vision does not align to the band’s and the speed rate that the band is evolving. Being part of a band that just started to grow very fast requires a certain amount of effort, time and sacrifice that not everyone can offer/give with their own priorities and job. Therefor we are obliged to take this decision for the well-being and workflow of the band.

"We wish them the best in the personal projects and future endeavours and thank them deeply for being part of our epic journey so far!

"Very big opportunities are coming into our path, and this means Cobra Spell needs to have a strong and stable line-up for what is coming. As we mentioned, Cobra Spell has just started taking off, and all of us in the band are giving 110% of our energy and input to bring this band to the next level. We all share this musical dream and we want to reach it all together. Therefor we are more than ready to bring stability in the band and find 2 new sisters that want to be part of our rocking crew! We are currently looking for a female rhythm guitarist and drummer that share the same passion and mentality to make it far. Are you the one?! Contact us here: cobraspell@gmail.com

"Our future activities and plans will not be affected and all the shows and appointments schedule will still run as announced:

"We will be having the talented Anna Voloshyna as stand-in guitarist for the coming shows! Thank you so much, girl!

"Léonard will be on the road with us for the coming tour dates, this will be his last shows — so come to the show and let’s give a rocking farewell to Léo

"We would like to remind you that this is just the beginning for us, we just started giving priority to this band and the engine just running. We feel and know the future of the band is very bright! Big things are coming & we have a lot of epic shows and new music on the works!"