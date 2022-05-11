Cruachan Changes New Album Title To "The Living And The Dead"

Irish folk metal pioneers Cruachan has announced that they have decided to change the name of their upcoming album from "Forest Songs" to "The Living And The Dead." A message from frontman Keith Fay reads as follows:

"The new Cruachan album will be called 'The Living and the Dead.'

"We got the title wrong with 'Forest Songs' and decided to change it. The more we worked with the songs the more we realised the title didn't fit. We were putting down some vocals last night, the theme of the song, like all the songs on the album, involves death in some way and Mick, our producer turns to us and asks 'why is this called forest songs?' That was the last straw haha. We had a few titles we were thinking of and 'The Living and the Dead' was a close second, now we know it is the best title. Without realising it, we have made another concept album, and the theme is death .... death and rebirth. No release date yet, still in production."