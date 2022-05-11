Comeback Kid Announces UK/European Tour Dates

Canadian hardcore flag bearers Comeback Kid have announced a run of UK and European club shows for this summer to support their appearance at a number of festivals across the continent. The new club dates include shows with Darkest Hour, XL Life, Spaced, Devil In Me, Dagger Threat, Madball and Sick Of It All.

The tour dates are as follows:

24.06.22 Germany Ferropolis @ Full Force

25.06.22 Netherlands Ysselsteyn @ Jera On Air

26.06.22 France Clisson @ Hellfest

29.07.22 Germany Goldenstedt @ Afdreiht un Buten

30.07.22 France Le Garric @ Xtreme Fest

01.08.22 UK Bristol @ The Fleece (w/ Spaced, XL Life)

02.08.22 UK Manchester @ Bread Shed (w/ Spaced, XL Life)

05.08.22 Belgium Duffel @ Brakrock

06.08.22 Germany Bochum @ Matrix (w/ Dagger Threat, Spaced)

07.08.22 Germany München @ Backstage Free & Easy (w/ Darkest Hour, Dagger Threat, Spaced)

08.08.22 Italy Milano @ Circolo Magnolia (w/ Sick Of It All, Madball, Spaced)

09.08.22 Slovenia Tolmin @ Punk Rock Holiday

10.08.22 Austria Graz @ PPC (w/ Dagger Threat, Spaced)

11.08.22 Slovakia Bratislava @ Fuga (w/ Dagger Threat, Spaced)

12.08.22 Czech Rep Jaromer @ Brutal Assault

13.08.22 Germany Villmar @ Tells Bells

14.08.22 Germany Lindau @ Vaudeville (w/ Darkest Hour, Devil In Me, Spaced)

15.08.22 Germany Nürnberg @ Hirsch (w/ Darkest Hour, Devil In Me, Spaced)

16.08.22 Germany Dresden @ Chemiefabrik (w/ Darkest Hour, Devil In Me, Spaced)

17.08.22 Germany Berlin @ SO36 (w/ Darkest Hour, Devil In Me, Spaced)

18.08.22 Germany Sulingen @ Reload Open Air

19.08.22 Germany Dinkelsbühl @ Summer Breeze

20.08.22 Germany Trier @ Summer Blast

Tickets for all club dates are on sale from 10am BST on Friday 13th May.