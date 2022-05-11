Rage Behind Unveils New Single "Genesis"

Rage Behind continue to craft captivating adrenaline punches with their new single "Genesis," proving that this will not be only a debut album for Rage Behind’s intensifying career but hopefully the debut album of this year on Atomic Fire Records. You can check out the song below.

The modern groove nu-metal monsters Rage Behind from Paris comment on the new song:

"'Genesis' speaks about the veil of obscurity and misery surrounding us when someone we care about chooses to live between dishonor and lies. And through their destruction, they are sharing, you can always find a piece of light to revive yourself."