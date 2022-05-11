Rage Behind Unveils New Single "Genesis"
Rage Behind continue to craft captivating adrenaline punches with their new single "Genesis," proving that this will not be only a debut album for Rage Behind’s intensifying career but hopefully the debut album of this year on Atomic Fire Records. You can check out the song below.
The modern groove nu-metal monsters Rage Behind from Paris comment on the new song:
"'Genesis' speaks about the veil of obscurity and misery surrounding us when someone we care about chooses to live between dishonor and lies. And through their destruction, they are sharing, you can always find a piece of light to revive yourself."
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Cave In Shares "Reckoning" Video
- Next Article:
Comeback Kid Announces European Tour Dates
0 Comments on "Rage Behind Unveils New Single"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.