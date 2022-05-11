Cave In Shares "Reckoning" Music Video

Cave In are set to return with their Relapse Records debut, "Heavy Pendulum," their first full studio record in over a decade which will be released on May 20th. Today, the band share a music video for the album cut, "Reckoning", the first Cave In song to be fully written by guitarist Adam McGrath.

Guitarist/vocalist Adam McGrath comments: "‘Reckoning’ started as a demo I sent to the band for consideration while mapping out the tracklist for Heavy Pendulum. It was inspired by the idea of adding a song to the acoustic/electric live sets Steve and I had been performing on and off for the last 20 years. A fresh song with that set-up (acoustic/electric guitar) seemed exciting to pursue. Somewhere between Led Zeppelin’s ‘Battle of Evermore’ and Mad Season’s ‘Long Gone Day’ is the birth of ‘Reckoning,’ a song about digesting huge loss and forging paths into unknown futures."