Mythraeum Crowned Wacken Metal Battle USA 2022 Champions

After months of battles across the United States, Wacken Metal Battle USA is proud to announce that this year's 2022 crowned champion is San Diego's Mythraeum. The band will now move on to the international battle being held at this year's Wacken Open Air (Aug 4-6) with winners from various other participating countries from around the world. Mythraeum was declared victorious after a well-deserved performance at the national final for Wacken Metal Battle USA in Los Angeles on May 7th at The Viper Room alongside the five other finalists that included ?Our Dying World (LA Winner), ?The Stage of Dreams (Ohio Winner). Donella Drive (Texas Winner), Phantom Witch (Bay Area Winner), and ?Pitch Black Mass (Pacific Northwest Winner). The national final was judged by Cameron Webb (Grammy Award-winning Producer/Engineer (Motorhead/Megadeth), Rod Kukla (Silver Lining Music), Charles Elliott (Abysmal Dawn/Product Manager Nuclear Blast USA), and Eric Dow (Wacken Metal Battle USA, Fatal Illness Management, Helsott).

Eric Dow adds:

"Where to start?... First off I just want to thank everyone who came out to any of the battles this year. Your support means the world to us. Right before Covid hit we were running stronger than we had ever been. I was so proud of the momentum we had and the battle we had all built. After missing 2 years due to Covid I didn't know what to expect. I figured we would be rebuilding this battle from the ground up. Luckily I was so wrong.

"The support we received this year culminated in the best turnout at the National Final we have ever had. Each judge was on point and had a different band they liked the best. No blowout like in the previous years. This battle was decided by TWO points! That's how these things should work. I want to thank Charles Elliott, Cameron Webb, and Rod Kukla for taking on the task of judging this most important of battles. I want to thank Sascha and everyone involved with the Wacken Metal Battle around the world.

"Every band last night killed it. To: Pitch Black Mass, Phantom Witch, Donella Drive, The Stage of Dreams, and Our Dying World... You all did everything that was expected of you and you should not feel bad about not coming in 1st place. You are all winners in your own way and should be extremely proud of yourselves. Only up from here and I will be watching your journey. Cheers!

"Finally, congrats to Mythraeum. Well earned and well-deserved victory. You edged out the best of the best and should be proud. This final battle was intense. You could feel it in the room. Go to Germany and make USA proud!"