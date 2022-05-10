Gengis Khan Posts New Music Video "Possessed By The Moon" Online
Italian old school heavy metallers Gengis Khan will release their third full-length album "Possessed By The Moon" on May 27th 2022 via Stormspell Records. Today, the band has released a music video for the title track, which can be seen below.
"‘Possessed by the moon’ is more technical than the other songs. Its refrain sounds like a hymn! It’s a story of love and death, and not a classic metal song!", comments the band.
"Possessed By The Moon" tracklisting:
1. Possessed By The Wolf
2. In The Name Of Glory
3. Extreme Power
4. Eternal Flame
5. Possessed By The Moon
6. Sandman
7. The Wall Of Death
8. Long Live The Rebels
9. Gengis Khan - Bonus track
