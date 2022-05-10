Scorpions Announces North American Tour Dates With Special Guests Whitesnake

Fresh off of their sold-out Sin City Nights Las Vegas residency, Scorpions will return to North America on the Rock Believer World Tour with special guests Whitesnake on their Farewell Tour. The two-month long run of dates kicks off on August 14 in Toronto with additional concerts in Los Angeles, Detroit, Chicago, Dallas and Denver, amongst others. In addition to Whitesnake, Swedish band Thundermother will be joining the tour.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, May 13 at 10 AM local time on Ticketmaster.com. Scorpions Rock Zone fan club members will have exclusive, first access to tickets starting Tuesday, May 10 at 10 AM, local time. For more information and to join the fan community visit The-Scorpions.com/RockZone. Get tickets here.

"After the amazing start we’ve had with our residency in Las Vegas, it‘s about time to come back for a real tour to rock the US like a hurricane again. We can‘t wait to see all you Rock Believers out there!" - Klaus Meine

"Once again it's time to feel the sting of the Scorpions & the bite of the Whitesnake!!! Can’t wait!!!" - David Coverdale

The tour dates are as follows:

August 21 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

August 24 - Quebec City, QC - Centre Videotron

August 27 - Montreal, QC - Bell Center

August 30 - Detroit, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

September 1 - Rosemont, IL - Allstate Arena

September 5 - Atlantic City, NJ - Borgata Casino **

September 7 - Belmont Park, NY - UBS Arena

September 9 - Mashantucket, CT - Foxwoods Casino **

September 12 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live

September 14 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

September 17 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

September 19 - El Paso, TX - Don Haskins Center

September 21 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Arena

September 24 - San Antonio, TX - Freeman Coliseum

September 27 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

September 29 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

October 1 - San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena

October 4 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum

October 7 - Fresno, CA - Save Mart Cente

October 9 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

October 13 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena

October 15 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome

October 18 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Coliseum

October 21 - Las Vegas, NV - Mandalay Bay

** Scorpions only