Scorpions Announces North American Tour Dates With Special Guests Whitesnake
Fresh off of their sold-out Sin City Nights Las Vegas residency, Scorpions will return to North America on the Rock Believer World Tour with special guests Whitesnake on their Farewell Tour. The two-month long run of dates kicks off on August 14 in Toronto with additional concerts in Los Angeles, Detroit, Chicago, Dallas and Denver, amongst others. In addition to Whitesnake, Swedish band Thundermother will be joining the tour.
Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, May 13 at 10 AM local time on Ticketmaster.com. Scorpions Rock Zone fan club members will have exclusive, first access to tickets starting Tuesday, May 10 at 10 AM, local time. For more information and to join the fan community visit The-Scorpions.com/RockZone. Get tickets here.
"After the amazing start we’ve had with our residency in Las Vegas, it‘s about time to come back for a real tour to rock the US like a hurricane again. We can‘t wait to see all you Rock Believers out there!" - Klaus Meine
"Once again it's time to feel the sting of the Scorpions & the bite of the Whitesnake!!! Can’t wait!!!" - David Coverdale
The tour dates are as follows:
August 21 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
August 24 - Quebec City, QC - Centre Videotron
August 27 - Montreal, QC - Bell Center
August 30 - Detroit, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre
September 1 - Rosemont, IL - Allstate Arena
September 5 - Atlantic City, NJ - Borgata Casino **
September 7 - Belmont Park, NY - UBS Arena
September 9 - Mashantucket, CT - Foxwoods Casino **
September 12 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live
September 14 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena
September 17 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
September 19 - El Paso, TX - Don Haskins Center
September 21 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Arena
September 24 - San Antonio, TX - Freeman Coliseum
September 27 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
September 29 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
October 1 - San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena
October 4 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum
October 7 - Fresno, CA - Save Mart Cente
October 9 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
October 13 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena
October 15 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome
October 18 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Coliseum
October 21 - Las Vegas, NV - Mandalay Bay
** Scorpions only
