Rotting Christ To Livestream Show In Houston, Texas
Band Photo: Rotting Christ (?)
Greek extreme metal veterans Rotting Christ has announced that their upcoming show in Houston, Texas, which is scheduled to take place on May 16th, will be livestreamed. A statement from the band reads as follows:
"Hey there brothers & sisters.We are streaming live from Houston -Texas via Knotfest and Fly Machine on the 16th of May. If you are interested in watching some of the crazy times we have on stage on our current Northern American tour please follow the link here.
"Thanks for your attention and look forward to seeing you in the battlefiled!"
Rotting Christ are currently in North America as part of the Devastation Of The Nation tour with Borknagar, Wolfheart and Abigail Williams.
