Davey Suicide Releases New Single "Caught In The Fire"
Hollywood based, heavy rock outfit, Davey Suicide has unveiled their newest single, "Caught in the Fire." The active rock anthem co-written by Suicide and Erik Ron (Godsmack, Panic At the Disco, Motionless in White, Black Veil Brides), pulls you in and takes you on an emotional ride full of guts, conviction, and a monster hook that cements itself into your brain! "Caught in the Fire" was mixed and mastered by Erik Ron and Anthony Reeder.
Suicide exclaims, "This was the first time in 11 years that I've tracked vocals with a producer in their studio. All of our previous efforts, were recorded DIY style at my house and our producer would get the recorded tracks and edit them in post. This experience pushed me to a new level vocally and I got to lose myself in the performance. I lived through every lyric and Erik was fantastic at capturing the character in crucial moments. Writing with him was a moving experience and I can see 'Caught in the Fire' becoming our most popular song to date!"
