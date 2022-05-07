Lordi Parts Ways With Guitarist Amen

Finnish costumed rockers Lordi has announced that they have parted company with guitarist Amen (AKA Amen-Ra.) A statement from the guitarist reads as follows:

"THIS IS THE END...

"My beloved friends, fans and supporters. My heart has never been as heavy as it is today. Never.

"Today is the day that I have to tell you that my guitar has became silent in Lordi. I never thought I'd write these lines, but life happens and people change.

"Half of my life time I gave all for my dream to be a Rock'n'Roll star. From a tiny village in Finland I got to travel the world and play for you. I made my dream come true! And it wouldn't have been possible without the support from all you amazing and crazy people. We shared so many amazing memories, all those live shows, your smiling faces in the crowd, hands on my shoulders, the gifts you gave me, the stories you told me. I will cherish those forever. And I can't thank you enough, for all that you've been giving me. All the love, the support, all of it.

"THANK YOU!

"A journey like this is only possible when you have hard working people around you. A thanks-to-list would be massive, but everyone who worked with me and with the band deserves my endless gratitude. From record labels to booking agencies, from managers to accounting firms, from bus drivers to catering people. Special thanks to our crew - you amazed me every day with your hard working attitude. And extra special thanks to all the guitar techs I worked with. Long days sometimes in very demanding and challenging working conditions - I salute you. Very special thanks also to all my cooperation partners during these 25 years, latest Schecter guitars, Ovation guitars, inTune Gtr picks and S.I.T Gtr strings. I've been blessed to have had a chance to work with so many great people, thank you all. Last but not least, thanks to all the past and present Lordi band members - playing together with you was the best. Let's smile when we meet - cheers!

"I don't know what the future will bring, all I can tell you is that right now I'm relieved, but sad. I'm grateful but unsure where my path will take me. A big chapter of my life has come to an end, but a new one is starting and I can't wait to see what life has to offer for me.

"Let's celebrate what we had together. Let's celebrate Amen-Ra. Who's in?

"So be it, it shall be done, Yours, Amen."

Frontman Mr. Lordi also commented on the departure with the following post:

"Amen is no longer a member of Lordi

"After 25 years of service in Lordi, I asked Amen to leave the band at the end of February. The final decision was made by me, but not just me alone. It was a shared mutual feeling within the band , and we all stand behind it. The topic was discussed multiple times over recent years, almost a full decade to be exact, with a few close calls already happening in the past.

"The reason for this final decison is that the mental pressure got too high to bear for everyone. We've drifted apart from each other way too far for things to be fixed anymore. We've tried to patch things up many times, but things were never truly reset. Amen clearly wasn't happy being in the band. Me personally, along with the rest of us in the band, were not happy to be in the same band with him anymore. We've grown apart as people and grown apart musically. Old disagreements and obstacles are heavier to carry for others, as we're all different in our ways - how we cope, process things and heal our wounds.

"The overall atmosphere between Amen and the rest of us has been quite toxic at worst, and we didn't have any more new tools to try and fix it. There's no one to blame for this and at the same time we're all to blame for failing to make this better again.

With that being said, it's not all been only bad. Not at all. Quite the opposite. Personally, Amen will forever be my brother-in-arms, my trusty companion and my beloved friend. It just became clear over the years that I can't and I don't want to be in the same band with him anymore. It doesn't change my feelings for him as a person I've known very well for 25 years. And it doesn't mean that I wouldn't have the highest respect for his input and work for Lordi. I love him dearly and I will always consider him as my true close friend. That's why the talk I had to have with him was definitely the hardest one I've ever done with anyone in the band.

"On my own and on behalf of Mana, Hella and Hiisi, we wish Amen all the best from the bottom of our hearts.

"Thank you Amen, for everything.

-Mr. Lordi"