The Troops Of Doom Unveils New Music Video "Dethroned Messiah"
The Troops Of Doom, the new Brazilian band featuring former Sepultura guitarist Jairo "Tormentor" Guedz, has released the official music video for the song "Dethroned Messiah". The track is taken from The Troops Of Doom's debut album, titled "Antichrist Reborn", which arrived last month via Alma Mater Records, the Portuguese powerhouse label run by Moonspell's Fernando Ribeiro. It is digitally available via Blood Blast distribution.
The Troops Of Doom also includes acclaimed graphic artist Marcelo Vasco on guitar, Alex Kafer (ex-Necromancer, Explicit Hate, Enterro) on vocals/bass and Alexandre Oliveira (Southern Blacklist) on drums. The band's goal is to revisit the essence of 1980s-style death metal, exploring a more primitive sound that takes listeners back to that era, while remaining fresh and genuine.
