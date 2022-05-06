Unleashed Pulls Out Of Incineration Fest Following Accident

Swedish death metal legends Unleashed has announced that they will be unable to perform at tomorrow's Incineration Fest in London, following an accident sustained by drummer Anders Schultz. A message from the band reads as follows:

"Warriors!!!

"We are extremely sad to inform you that Anders just had an accident and broke his ribs. Hence he has trouble breathing and is unable to play the show in London on Saturday the 7th.

"Right now we are all just very disappointed but there is nothing we can do but to cancel our show.

"Johnny & The Boys"

The organisers of the festival have also checked in with the following update:

"It is with regret we inform you that Unleashed has had no choice but to cancel their appearance at Incineration Fest due to an unfortunate injury. We wish Anders a speedy recovery and look forward to welcoming back Unleashed at a future edition of the festival.

"Jo Quail now joins the Incineration Fest bill to headline the Electric Ballroom! Jo will be familiar to many of you - whether from festival shows at Hellfest and Damnation, live performances with the likes of Wardruna and Amenra to collaborations with Winterfylleth. She arrives at Incineration having enraptured a packed Roadburn Festival with her commissioned piece 'The Cartographer' which is released today. Jo will perform in her solo guise - one woman and a cello redefining the boundaries of heavy music."