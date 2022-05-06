Bloodywood Announces "Nine Inch Naans" US Tour Dates

New Delhi based Indian Folk Metal band Bloodywood has announced the dates of the US leg of their Nine Inch Naans Tour 2022, The band is touring in support of their debut album "Rakshak," the first Indian Metal album to ever chart on Billboard. The tour kicks off on September 24th in Louisville, KY at Louder Than Life Festival and works it's way throughout the US including a stop at Aftershock Festival in Sacramento, CA and wraps up in Dallas, TX on October 13th.

"Our supporters in the US are unbelievably passionate, our debut US tour has been YEARS in the making and this time nothing's going to stop us. Whether it's more covid, a zombie apocalypse or a full blown alien invasion, we're going to bring the Rakshak rampage to the States and rock out with all of you in September!" - Raoul Kerr (Bloodywood)

The tour dates are as follows:

09/24 @ Louder Than Life Festival - Louisville, KY

09/26 @ The Masquerade (Hell) - Atlanta, GA

9/28 @ Local 506 - Chapel Hill, NC

9/29 @ Baltimore Soundstage - Baltimore, MD

9/30 @ The Middle East Downstairs - Cambridge, MA

10/1 @ The Gramercy Theater - New York, NY

10/3 @ Beat Kitchen - Chicago, IL

10/4 @ The Turf Club - St. Paul, MN

10/6 @ Marquis Theater - Denver, CO

10/9 @ Aftershock Festival - Sacramento, CA

10/10 @ Constellation Room - Santa Ana, CA

10/11 @ The Nile Theater - Mesa, AZ

10/13 @ Studio at The Factory - Dallas, TX