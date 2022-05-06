Therion Unveils New Music Video "Litany Of The Fallen"
Band Photo: Therion (?)
With over 100+ million streams and a tremendously successful album released just a year ago, symphonic metal titans Therion have not been idle and continue their epic "Leviathan" trilogy with striking new single "Litany Of The Fallen."
Cristofer Johnsson comments:
"'Litany of the Fallen' is a song that could have been on any of the three parts of the Leviathan trilogy. It’s a song that binds them all together."
