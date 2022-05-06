Sinner Uploads New Lyric Video "Bulletproof"
Today, German hard rockers Sinner are pleased to present "Bulletproof," the powerful first single off their forthcoming new full-length, "Brotherhood." Scheduled for release on July 15th, 2022 via Atomic Fire Records, "Bulletproof" serves as the album's opening track and sets the perfect tone for the 12-track journey while lyrically underlining the many trials, tribulations, and obstacles of the last two years. Watch the supporting lyric video by Gabriel Management below.
Guitarist/co-producer Tom Naumann says, "This first single is in no way inferior to heavier tracks from 'Judgement Day' or 'Nature Of Evil.' Fans of these albums won't only have fun with 'Bulletproof' but also definitely with the complete record."
