Inhuman Condition Posts New Music Video "The Mold Testament" Online

Florida death metal vets Inhuman Condition, consisting of vocalist/drummer Jeramie Kling (Venom Inc, Ex-Deo, The Absence), guitarist Taylor Nordberg (Deicide, The Absence) and bassist Terry Butler (Obituary, Death, Massacre, Six Feet Under), lay waste to fans with a merciless new single titled "The Mold Testament." The song is featured on their eagerly awaited sophomore album, "Fearsick," that's due out on July 15th on Kling/Nordberg's own Listenable Insanity Records. In addition to the 9 new blistering tracks, the band has recorded a series of cover songs to be delegated to the labels they have signed license deals with for their CD releases.

Commenting on the meaning behind the new song, Kling says:

"'The Mold Testament' represents a true sense of the word 'conflict.' In this video, I wanted to show the daily conflict we have between consumerism and humanity. We do not realize how symbiotic those two things are and how each is related. We all end up in the same place. Have fun and remember you mosh/dance like your life depends on it."