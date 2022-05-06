Unbowed Releases New Single "The Holy Momentum"

Canadian extreme metal band Unbowed has released another ripping new track from their 3rd full-length album, "Colour The Soul," that's coming May 20th. Titled "The Holy Momentum," the song features guest vocals by Frederik Jensen of Mother Of All and is a cacophony of blistering destruction and neck-snapping mayhem.

Diving into the song's meaning the band says:

"This song takes up the responsibility to represent the concept of ‘Lich’ which concerns itself with mind and body synchronicity. This concept can be found within ancient concepts leading back to the ancient myths of Mesopotamia. It is the symbolism of two serpents endlessly chasing one another, it is the DNA helix, etc. The symbol indicates movement, and an endless chase; thus creating a generation of energy and power, a concept crucial to the creation of all art forms. This is the left brain, right brain, Apollo and Dionysus, or mind and body. In order for one to generate the power and energy needed to go the distance along the journey, the soul must be nurtured by the experiences and stresses put on both mind and body. This song represents the endurance through all forms of extreme resistance against the path forward."