Kreator Shares New Music Video "Midnight Sun"

Today, extreme metal titans Kreator are proud to unveil "Midnight Sun," the third single from their forthcoming fifteenth studio album, "Hate Über Alles," which will be released on June 10th, 2022. The eagerly anticipated full-length is a strong album-of-the-year contender as well as a global statement against hate & the division of society. Before its release next month, Kreator gives you another treat in the form of the most unusual song "Hate Über Alles" has to offer. "Midnight Sun" manages to couple heavy guitar shredding and captivating groove metal with a melodramatic, larger-than-life chorus including female backing vocals, impressively showcasing Kreator's continued evolution of the genre they helped create.

Mille Petrozza comments:

"'Midnight Sun' is something a little new for us, our first time collaborating with a female artist. When I was writing the song, I could hear this Oracle type voice over the pre-chorus and chorus and I immediately reached out to my talented friend, Sofia Portanet who is an emerging artist, here in Germany. Sofia added exactly what I was looking for and gives the song a really dark, ethereal vibe.

"The video is the second production we shot with Tom Schlagkamp and his team. The concept was drawn up from the song’s lyrics which I envisaged to take place during a ritual sacrifice. Director, Tom came back with an idea loosely based on Ari Aster’s ‘Midsommar’ which has powerful visuals, perfect for a killer metal music video!"