Hatriot Posts New Lyric Video "Hymn For The Wicked" Online

Californian thrash metal outfit Hatriot has posted a new lyric video and the first single from their forthcoming new album online. You can check out "Hymn For The Wicked" below. The song comes from the album, "The Vale Of Shadows," which is set to be released through Massacre Records on July 22nd. The album will be available as CD Digipak, limited edition vinyl LP, as well as in digital formats. The Vale Of Shadows covers topics such as personal growth, pent-up aggression, the Black Plague, serial killers, and a disturbing dark world.

Tracklisting:

1. Horns & Halos

2. The Hate Inside

3. Forceful Balance

4. Verminous And Vile

5. Clemency Denied

6. The Twenty Fifth Hour

7. Only Red Remains

8. Mark Of The Tyrant

9. Vale Of Shadows

10. Murderous Tranquility

11. Hymn For The Wicked