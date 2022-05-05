Battlelore Unveils New Lyric Video "Chambers Of Fire"

The time has come to wield your sword and charge back to the battlefield, as this summer, Finnish heavy metal force Battlelore returns with a brand new record! More than 10 long years since their last studio album, "Doombound" (2011), June 3, 2022 will finally see the Tolkien-inspired masters of epic, fantasy metal release their much awaited, seventh record, entitled "The Return Of The Shadow," via Napalm Records.

The energy Battlelore showcases on The Return Of The Shadow is immediately evident, and without any doubt making this record one of their strongest, heaviest and best works to date. Named after Tolkien‘s original, shelved title for his legendary epic fantasy novel Fellowship of the Ring, Battlelore's brand new album features nine Middle-earth themed songs, shining with the blistering aura the band has become known and loved for.

Following their previously released first single "Firekeeper," today the Lappeenranta-based fantasy metal warriors showcase their exceptional songwriting skills and an exceptional band returning to the scene after more than 10 years with brand new track "Chambers Of Fire!"

Guitarist Jyri Vahvanen reveals:

"’Chambers Of Fire‘ presents the heavier side of our new album The Return Of The Shadow with its pounding riffs and thundering drums, roaring over you like a cave troll!

"The song is about the great forge inside the fiery tunnels of great Mount Doom, where the One Ring is created and eventually destroyed. Fire and brimstone from the heart of darkness!"