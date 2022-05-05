Sumo Cyco Shares New Music Video "Cyclone"

Sumo Cyco has just dropped a brand new, high-voltage music video for their deliciously chaotic Initiation track "Cyclone." Experience the unique, trademark sound of Sumo Cyco alongside a visual showcasing band energetically performing as frontwoman Skye "Sever" Sweetnam finds herself in a stormy predicament.

Plus, as a special treat for fans, Sumo Cyco and Napalm Records are discounting both the regular digital and digital deluxe versions of Initiation until May 17! Get your copy here.

Frontwoman Skye “Sever” Sweetnam says about the "Cyclone" video:

"'Cyclone' was written about the unpredictable scenarios life can throw at us all. We just have to hang on."