Suicide Silence Debuts New Music Video "Thinking In Tongues"; Parts Ways With Drummer

Yesterday, deathcore legends Suicide Silence released their first new music in two years. "Thinking In Tongues" is available on all digital platforms, with a music video now streaming below.

"This song derives from the chaotic feeling of losing one's mind," says the band about "Thinking In Tongues." "Feeling like you're choking on every breath you take until you eventually break. Debilitating confusion sets in and your mind begins ‘Thinking in Tongues’; essentially processing thoughts that not even you yourself can understand. In a sense, this song evokes the ultimate sense of helplessness."

On another note "Thinking In Tongues" is drummer Alex Lopez’s final studio performance, the band further explains: "Suicide Silence and our long-time drummer, Alex Lopez, have mutually agreed to part ways. We wish him nothing but the best moving forward and encourage you all to follow his future endeavors in both music and visual arts. Our good friend, Ernie Iniguez (who recorded drums on ‘Become The Hunter’) will be drumming with us on the upcoming ‘Chaos & Carnage Tour’ and European festival run."