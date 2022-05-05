Organectomy To Release New Album "Nail Below Nail" In July; Shares "Concrete" Music Video

Brutal slam death-metallers Organectomy have announced their new full-length album "Nail Below Nail" is set for release via Unique Leader Records on 8th July.

Ahead of the album release the band have delivered their first single, "Concrete," which you can check out below.

Guitarist Sam McRobert comments: "We are extremely excited to announce our third studio album 'Nail Below Nail' is coming out on July 8th via Unique Leader Records! We strongly believe this album to be our best work to date after three long years in the making and we used our down time to bring you twelve tracks of pure, sickening brutality."

"Nail Below Nail" is a bludgeoning slab of slamming death metal which takes a deep dive inside a sadistic sci-fi horror tale of incomprehensible violence and destruction. Lyrically themed around visions of gore, excess, and torture, as well as the extreme lengths the human mind will go to when faced with entities beyond its dimensional perception. The album's monolithic riffs wrap themselves around endless realms of mountainous groove and atmosphere in an impressive demonstration of skill and songwriting that never compromises on brutality.

Once again the band teamed up with mix/master titan Miguel Tereso of Demigod Recordings with drums recorded by Troy Kelly at The Armoury Recording Studio in Wellington, New Zealand. Guitars, bass and vocals were recorded by Alex Paul and Sam McRobert. The stunning artwork was created by Par Olofsson and photography by Ollie Hudson.

Hailing from Christchurch City, New Zealand, Organectomy have been an unstoppable force at the forefront of New Zealand's slam and death metal scenes since first hitting the stage more than a decade ago.

Tracklisting:

1. Concrete

2. Nail Below Nail

3. Cult of Excess

4. The Third Mutation

5. Fragments of Grey Matter

6. Ulcerborne

7. Breeding Chaos

8. Entranced by Calamity

9. Ill-Conceived

10. Entrapped Savagery

11. Malicious Contortions

12. Coerced Through Submersion