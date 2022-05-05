Cabal Posts New Music Video "Magno Interitus" Online

A veil of golden light, lush green vines and wreaths of flowers set the scene for Danish deathcore group Cabal to unearth their brutal new single "Magno Interitus" featuring Joe Bad (Fit For An Autopsy)

Backed by a hauntingly disturbing video that showcases the band's enigmatic live stature, this new track from one of Denmark's finest extreme metal exports is an anxiety inducing trip of chainsaw riffs and bone snapping breakdowns. Check out the video below.

Cabal on their new song "Magno Interitus":

"'Magno Interitus' was written while the pandemic was at its highest and everything seemed like it was going to collapse around us. Politicians still just serving their own best interests, peaceful protests having what are essentially war crimes committed against them, all while the impending threat of global destruction due to rapid climate changes, seems to be downplayed severely or outright ignored by those in power. The track is three and a half minutes of pure vitriol spewed in the face of those who dare to try and ignore the great decay that is happening right before our eyes and all around us. To really make the track stand out as much as possible we elicited the help from one of our favourite vocalists; Joe Bad of the amazing Fit For an Autopsy."