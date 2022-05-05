Eyehategod Unveils New Music Video "Every Thing, Every Day"

New Orleans’ Eyehategod have teamed up with Chariot Of Black Moth for a new video clip for the song "Every Thing, Every Day." You can check it out below.

"Every Thing, Every Day" is taken from their last album, "A History of Nomadic Behavior."

The dedicated road dogs are currently touring the US before coming to Europe for festival appearances and shows in June, July and August where the band will play Bloodstock Festival in Derbyshire.