Sacred Son Shares "Le Blacketh" Music Video

Sacred Son return in 2022 with a new album, "The Foul Deth Of Engelond;" a black metal chronicle of the 1381 Peasant’s Revolt. Weaving historical record with speculative inversion, the album recounts this fierce and tragic Great Uprising as a proto-revolutionary moment in English history that echoes loudly into our own toxic and fragmented present. The story is presented as inspiration and allegory, with principal songwriter, Dane Cross, describing it as his ode to righteous leftwing political violence.

"The Foul Deth of Engelond" marks a return to the expansive sound of their debut, whilst continuing the move away from the one-person insularity that began with the sophomore effort. The road-tested four-piece band was recorded in the cold dark winter of 2020 by tube-amp maestro Chris Fullard (Ulver, Sunn O)))), Boris) at the analogue-focused Holy Mountain Studios in London. These sessions were then mixed by Randall Dunn (Wolves in the Throne Room, Earth, Kayo Dot) at his Circular Ruin studio in NYC, resulting in a rich, physical, and enveloping sound of textural layered guitar, propulsive rhythms, caustic voices, and Dunn’s signature spirit-conjuring atmospheres.

Now the band have shared the video for recent single "Le Blakheth." Dane states:

"Shot in woods near to Theydon Bois - whose villagers took part in the revolt - the film depicts a pair of serfs who are repeatedly harassed and subjugated by a tyrannical and brutish nobleman. Upon witnessing a radical preacher delivering a rousing anti-villeinage sermon, the empowered serfs decide to fight back. After fatally wounding the nobleman, they set off to join the revolt."