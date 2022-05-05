Solo Guitarist Jelena Taylor Releases New Track "Perfect Survivor"

Fans of the horror-sci-fi film franchise Alien will know that 4/26 is Alien Day, because the name of the planet they land on in the movie is called LV-426. Solo guitarist Jelena Taylor felt there was no better time to release her new original track dedicated to the inimitable Ellen Ripley!

"I always loved the original 1979 movie Alien with Sigourney Weaver, who is a total badass and a huge inspiration to me, " Jelena relates, "and felt that it never got the attention that it deserved."

She continues "When rewatching the movie as an adult, I noticed it didn't have much of a musical soundtrack either, just creepy unnerving noises, which I felt really added to the psychological distress.

I came up with the main riff during my 100 days of riffs challenge while thinking of Ellen Ripley fighting xenomorphs all alone in space, and it has evolved into a death metal shredfest with friends!"



