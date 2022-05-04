Indiana death/thrash Band Demiricous Release Track "Smoke Chaser"
Band Photo: Demiricous (?)
Indiana death/thrash band Demiricous have unleashed their song "Smoke Chaser". The track is taken from their highly anticipated album III: Chaotic Lethal, which is out on May 13, 2022. The song will be available on all streaming platforms this coming Friday April 29th.
You can check it out here:
